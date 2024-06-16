TV actor, comedian, and Batavia resident Hiram Kasten passes away at 71

Hiram Kasten as Joey Bishop in the Las Vegas production of The Rat Pack.

Submitted photo.

Comedian, stage and TV actor, and Batavia resident for more than a decade, Hiram Kasten, passed away Sunday morning at Crossroads House. He was 71.

Kasten's TV roles included a recurring part of Seinfeld, the character Michael, a co-worker of Elaine Benes (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus). He had guest starring roles in “Mad About You,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Some of his other TV credits included “7th Heaven”, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Saved by the Bell,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Cybill,” and “L.A. Law.”

One of his proudest roles was playing Joey Bishop in the hit Las Vegas review The Rat Pack.

While working in New York, Kasten met his future wife, a young lady from Batavia, Diana Kisiel. They married on June 15, 1986. They later relocated to Los Angeles, where they lived for 25 years before moving to Batavia.

Their daughter, Millicent Jade Kastenbaum, now lives in Manhattan and is an assistant district attorney.

Hiram is the son of Samuel Kastenbaum and Mildred Polansky Kastenbaum. He was born in the Bronx on Oct. 30, 1952.

For his full obituary, click here.