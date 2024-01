Two ambulances were requested to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 1396 Main Road, Pembroke.

There's no information available on the status of the patients.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls along with Mercy EMS responded to the accident. East Pembroke assisted with traffic control at Boyce Road.

The Batavian will provide an update if an accident report is released by law enforcement.

