Two hour standoff on South Main Street ends without further incident

Martin Jones

A Batavia man faces felony charges after engaging in police in a two-hour standoff at an apartment building on Friday on South Main Street in Batavia.

Martin F. Jones, 53, is charged with burglary in the second degree, menacing in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

Following his arrest, he was arraigned in City Court and ordered held pending his next court appearance.

The incident began around noon when a caller reported that a man was attempted a break-in at 11 South Main St.

The caller stated the man was in possession of a gun and had threatened the caller following an earlier argument.

When officers from Batavia PD arrived, they learned the suspect had retreated into another apartment and threatened use of an "AK."

The other tenants of the complex were evacuated while officers attempted to contact the suspect.

Residents in the area who were unable to leave were advised to shelter in place.

South Main between Oak Street and the footbridge was closed to traffic.

The suspect refused to cooperate with officers.

Batavia officers were assisted by deputies and troopers.

The Crisis Negotiations Team from Batavia PD was able to make contact with the suspect. The suspect surrendered about two hours later without further incident.

Jones was taken into custody and processed on the listed charges.