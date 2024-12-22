Two officers injured during incident on Trumbull Parkway, Batavia

Two city of Batavia PD police officers sustained minor injuries in an assault late Saturday morning at a location on Trumbull Parkway during what the police describe as a "mental health incident."

The name of the suspect was not released. Police say the suspect is being evaluated at Strong Memorial Hospital. Charges are likely upon the suspect's release from the hospital, police said.

Further details about the incident be released later, police said, saying the investigation is ongoing.

The two officers were treated at UMMC and released.

The police department was assisted at the scene by City Fire, Mercy EMS, the city of Batavia Code Enforcement Office and the city of Batavia Public Works Department.

"We appreciate the community's cooperation and understanding in this matter," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 585-345-6350.