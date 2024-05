A vehicle has reportedly struck a building at 3910 W Main Street Road, the Colonial West Motel, in Batavia.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:32 a.m.: The driver was reported unconscious but a chief on scene reports the driver is conscious. He's backed his vehicle away from the building. There is no damage to the building. The chief requests a medical evaluation for the driver.