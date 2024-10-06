Video: Veterans organization in Le Roy produced video to promote umpire training program

Remote video URL

Le Roy-based American Warrior, a non-profit that serves veterans and helps guide high school students into military careers, produced a video to promote the veteran's umpire training program run by Wounded Warriors in Carlisle, Pa.

Dan Clor, president of American Warrior, said the program prepares veterans to to become umbires in youth baseball programs as well as in high school and college baseball games. A board member of Wounded Warrior is part of the American Warrior team, Clor said.

The program, Clor said, provides veterans with a renewed sense of purpose.

"All Wounded Veterans who could use something to believe in can apply (to the program)," Clor said. " It's all expenses paid, including travel and equipment. We're also seeking individuals who would like to donate to the cause.

"Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy is much more than an Umpiring Camp. It's a way for Veterans to heal, grow and inspire. With a renewed sense of purpose, WWUA Veterans thrive in their communities through the love of baseball and an overall sense of belonging."