Wear your ugliest sweater to the concert on Sunday for chance to conduct GSO for 'Sleigh Ride'

Your ugly Christmas sweater could be your ticket to ride at Sunday's annual Genesee Symphony Orchestra holiday concert at GCC.

At intermission, GSO elves seek out the ugliest sweater worn by an audience member who will be the winner of the grand prize -- a chance to conduct the orchestra during its annual performance of Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride."

While "Sleigh Ride" is a perennial fan favorite, among the highlights of the concert, said Conductor and Musical Director Shade Zajac, is the vocal performances of Soprano Jessica Moss.

She's singing an aria from the opera “La Wally,” two from Handel's “Messiah,” and an aria from “La Bohème.”

"She's an extraordinary singer," Zajac said. "I met her about two years ago. I've only been able to work with her one other time before, and she's a real, a real fine artist. I mean, absolutely, see her now before she gets to the Met, where the tickets are going to be more expensive."

Besides "Sleigh Ride," other fun numbers on the program include "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," as well as selections from the “It's a Wonderful Life” Suite -- yes, the soundtrack of the Jimmy Stewart classic arranged for orchestra.

"We've had a very busy start of the season and really intense start of the season, so it's really nice to just kind of let loose a little bit and play some fun music," Zajac said. "We love doing 'It's a Wonderful Life.' It's some great, great music and they don't make scores like that any more. It’s really cute and full of old Hollywood schlock."

GSO performs at GCC at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $17 for adults; seniors $12, and students with ID are free.

Photos by Howard Owens