West Main Wine & Spirits expands with move into neighboring store space

T.J. Woodward, owner of West Main Wine & Spirits, and Chris Saraceni, store manager.

Photo by Howard Owens.

T.J. Woodward acquired West Main Wine & Spirits from Chris Blossom 2 1/2 years ago with an eye toward eventually moving into the retail space next door.

Now located at 343 West Main St., Batavia, the move has enabled Woodward to expand the shop's inventory and upgrade the store's appearance.

"We've added a lot of new products and expanded some of the lines," Woodward said on Saturday during the store's grand opening in the new location. "We've had an opportunity to grow, for sure, in a new space because it's two and a half or three times the size of the old one.

The move was slowed by red tape, Woodward said.

"It took forever because the state was really difficult to get everything lined up with the state as far as permits and then doing all the work," Woodward said. So, it took a lot longer than we thought, but finally, we got through all that paperwork."

Woodward owns the building, which was a key factor in his decision to purchase West Main Wine & Liquor.

"I wasn't necessarily looking to get into the liquor business as much as it was, I own the building, and Chris was looking to sell," Woodward said. "I thought it made sense to buy it. I knew that NAPA (auto parts) was eventually planning on moving out, so I figured it would be a good opportunity to take the liquor store and move it over."

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The phone number is 585-344-2717.

