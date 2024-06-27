Wojtaszek confirms he's leaving OTB by mutual agreement

Henry Wojtaszke

File Photo

CEO Henry Wojtaszek's departure from Western Regional OTB really is a decision rooted in consensus with the Board of Directors, he said on Thursday evening, hours after the board voted 14-1 to buy out his contract

His last official day with the company will be Dec. 31.

"For my part, this is something I've discussed with a few members for a few months," Wojtaszek said.

The Batavian asked if he would further explain his decision and he declined to elaborate.

There have been rumors that he intended to run for elected office in Niagara County. He said that's not his intention at this time.

"You know, people have asked me about that many times," Wojtaszek said. "I really have no idea at this time what I'm going to be doing. Like I told people today, I plan to practice law. That's what I did before. I came here, and I was general counsel first. So, I plan to do that. Anything other than that, we will deal with it at the time."

Wojtaszek started with the company in 2010 and became CEO in 2016. His salary is $264,898.

The agreement approved by the board provides Wojtaszke with a full year's salary, to be paid out on Dec. 15.

In the same motion that signaled the eventual end of Wojtaszek's career with the OTB, the board also approved buyouts for CFO Jackie Leach, and VP of Operations William White.

They will each receive a half-year's salary, paid out on Dec. 15 also, at the end of their employment in 2025.

