Woman, 24, dies following crash on Creek Road, Batavia

Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that was reported at 9:37 p.m. on Saturday on Creek Road just inside city limits.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined but it appears, according to police, that Tanysha Thomas, 24, of Caledonia, lost control of her vehicle while heading north on Creek Road on a turn in the road. The car struck a telaphone pole, a tree, and then roled down an embankment, landing on its roof.

A vehicle fire was reported.

Emergency personnel pulled Thomas from the vehicle and she was transported to UMMC, where she was pronounced dead.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Batavia PD and City Fire along with Mercy EMS responded to the accident.

The Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350.