Young man from Greece with ties to Albion and Batavia reported missing

A 21-year-old man from Greece who is missing and was last seen two days ago in Albion has ties to Batavia, and family members are asking local residents for any help in locating him.

Cooper Karas was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and a black NF jacket.

At 7:30 p.m. on Monday, he drove his 2013 silver VW Jetta to his grandmother's house in Albion and left his dog in the fenced yard (the dog is fine) and left.

He has a history of mental health issues and may have been upset at the time he disappeared.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He attended Batavia High School for a time a few years ago and has family in Batavia.

If you have any information regarding Cooper’s location or safety, please call Orleans County Dispatch at 585-589-5527, the Albion Police Department at 585-589-5627 or Greece Police Department at 585-581-4033 or Genesee County Sheriff's Office at 585-343-5000.