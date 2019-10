Pictured above. Top row: Alan Brewen, Don Grieger, Michael Killelea,Gil Jordan, Will Mancuso and David Huebsch Seated; Kevin Feary, Jeff Watkins and Steve BonDurant

The “All-Weather Gang” kept a 40 year tradition alive with regional art work and an exhibit at the Richmond Memorial Library Gallery. Mondays show opening features local scenes depicted in various painting disciplines and continues through October.