Batavia Blue Devils Football Advances in Wet Win

The trouble with averaging over 40 points per game, with the majority of those points usually coming in the first half, is people get nervous when you lead at half time by only 7 points. Even if you made big stops on defense and move the ball on offence better than the other team. The buzz at the half, in the stands and with those huddled in the concession area trying to stay dry, was one of worry for the Blue Devils. What did they have to worry about? Absolutely noting.

Why were the fans worried? Well at the half there was a little kerfuffle in which both teams stormed the field then stopped short of each other. Then Batavia calmly went off to their own end zone for a quick halftime meeting. HF-L seemed to feel that keeping favored Batavia to only 7 points in the first half was a victory in itself and HF-L celebrated a bit before heading off to the locker room. To many of the Batavia fans, who expected another trademark Batavia route by halftime, it seemed HF-L had the momentum and was poised to control the second half. It never happened. Batavia controlled the game as they did in the first half in the second; the difference being they also scored 22 points.

Ethan Biscaro led the team as QB going 4 for 5 with two TDs and a big interception on defense.

Ray Leach wore the HF-L defense down and started the 2ndhalf with an 84 yard run for TD that killed and psychological advantage HF-L may have had. Leach had a 175 yard game.

Alex Rood and Taiyo Iburi-Bethel each had receptions for TDs.

Final Score Batavia 29, HF-L 0. Batavia moves on in the playoffs face Wayne.