Batavia Blue Devils Football Exhibition Game

The Batavia Blue Devils varsity football played the Buffalo Burgard Bulldogs at Vendetta Stadium in an exhibition game after Geneva was forced to forfeit.

Batavia led from their opening drive and then scored a two-point conversion to lead 8 to 0. The bulldogs scored next but did not convert 8-6.

Batavia scored on their next few possessions, even with turning the ball over a few times but quickly getting it back and lead 20-6. The Bulldogs reeled in the Blue Devils and were within one position of tying the game at the half with the score 20-12.

The second half was riddled by more turnovers by both teams. Burgard pulled to within two points of Batavia 6 minutes in the second half (20-18) as the game’s momentum seemed to shift in favor of Buffalo. Batavia scored on their next possessions and started to walk away with the game from there.

The rest of the cold evening Batavia was in complete control scoring on more than half of their possessions. The final score was Batavia 42, Burgard 24.