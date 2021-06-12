Batavia Celebrates Pride Month

Batavia celebrated pride month in a big way this weekend. Events started on Thursday and continue through Sunday. GLOW OUT in conjunction with GO ART! hosted today's festivities that included a parade, a Drag Show, and a baseball game of “Celebrities” vs the Drag Queens.

The Pride Parade celebrates individual freedom to be who you want to be without being bullied, repressed, or ostracized for who you are. Many marching in today's parade were family members showing unity and support for loved ones and families who are part of the LGBTQ community.

GLOW OUT is hoping to raise money to hire a part-time director to help the LGBTQ community connect to the resources they may need including financial, shelter, health, and moral support.

For more information on or to donate to GLOW OUT please go to this website here

