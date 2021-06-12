Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 12, 2021 - 10:01pm

Batavia Celebrates Pride Month

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, GLOW OUT.

untitled_shoot-3799.jpg

Batavia celebrated pride month in a big way this weekend. Events started on Thursday and continue through Sunday. GLOW OUT in conjunction with GO ART! hosted today's festivities that included a parade, a Drag Show, and a baseball game of “Celebrities” vs the Drag Queens.  

The Pride Parade celebrates individual freedom to be who you want to be without being bullied, repressed, or ostracized for who you are. Many marching in today's parade were family members showing unity and support for loved ones and families who are part of the LGBTQ community. 

GLOW OUT is hoping to raise money to hire a part-time director to help the LGBTQ community connect to the resources they may need including financial, shelter, health, and moral support. 

For more information on or to donate to GLOW OUT please go to this website here

For more pictures of today's events go to jimburns.org

untitled_shoot-3919-2.jpg

untitled_shoot-3903-2.jpg

untitled_shoot-3975-2.jpg

untitled_shoot-3979.jpg

untitled_shoot-4018.jpg

untitled_shoot-3921.jpg

untitled_shoot-3892.jpg

untitled_shoot-4025.jpg

untitled_shoot-5275.jpg

untitled_shoot-5451.jpg

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button