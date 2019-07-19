Batavia Downs Concert, Gin Blossoms

Batavia Downs Concert series continued with the Gin Blossoms. As their breakthrough hit of 27 years ago “Hey Jealousy” says, “the past is gone, something might be found to take its place.” What has taken the place of the past is a renewed and refreshed Gin Blossoms. The band has gone through a lot of transformations. They have broken up, reformed and two years ago had their most successful tour ever. Tonight they played their hits from their quadruple platinum record “New Miserable Experience” mixed in with their new catalog of music.

Singer Robin Wilson (pictured above) sang with more fervor and emphasis on some of the more recent songs. The band has been very busy touring and they looked comfortable and rested as they lounged outside at Batavia Downs before they went on stage. Critics are calling their work of the last two years some of their best.

Tonight’s entertainment stated at 4:30 pm, but the crowd was light up until 30 minutes before the Gin Blossoms took the stage. By 8:30 pm the crowd had almost filed the entire infield of the track.

Saturday Batavia Downs host Batavia Stack form 1pm to 9pm. Live racing returns to the downs this coming Wednesday July 24th. The next performance in the concert series is Kenny Wayne Shepard Band July 26th.