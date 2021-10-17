Batavia Downs Wiener Dog races and Family Fun Day

After missing some time due to Covid-19, Batavia Downs continued Family day and Weiner dog races Sunday afternoon.

The downs had free pony rides, horse drawn wagon rides, magic shows and Mr Squigels as entertainment for the children as well as food and beverage specials. Attendance and spirits were high as the fall weather cooperated for the festivities.

Two of the crowd favorites were back as well, one dollar hot dogs and wiener dogs, while both were enjoyed by all the wiener dog races drew the most attention.

The wiener dog race was stacked full of past winners and dominated by 7 year olds. After 9 heats there was a wiener take all final.

This years campion repeated form 2018, Louie (pictured above). His trainers Bruce and Laurie attributes his speed to his love of whipped dairy deserts, specifically what kind? They politely requested that I would not divulge their secret as not to be copied and whipped next year.