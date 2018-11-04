Batavia HS Blue Devils Class B Sec V Champs

Batavia Blue Devils faced the Wayne Eagles for the Class B Sec V Class final at St John Fisher College. Most everything has been falling Batavia’s way this season that included the games coin toss. Batavia won and elected to receive.

On the games opening kick Wayne went for an onside kick, or their kicker shanked it, no one was sure, but the play ended with Wayne recovering the ball in Batavia territory. The Batavia defense held Wayne and after three downs they punted just to have Batavia cough up the ball again after a fumble. This time Wayne was able to capitalize on the turnover and scored.

For the first time this season Batavia was behind in a game.

Late in the first quarter Batavia was able to get up on the board with a touch down, but in more uncharacteristic play, they failed to convert and missed the field goal. The first quarter ended Batavia 6 Wayne 7.

After some back and forth Batavia was able to break through and score with 4 and a half minutes left in the first half, then again with three minutes left and again with 40 seconds left in the half. At the end of the first half Batavia led 28 to 7.

Batavia made sure Wayne understood they were in charge and there was no way they were going to let them back into the game. Batavia started the 2ndhalf scoring again only 20 seconds in. Batavia 35, Wayne 7.

After a few substitutions by Batavia they lead by 49 to 7. Wayne was able to put a few more points up on the board in the 4th.

The final score Batavia 49, Wayne 14.

Ray Leach hit a season high with 344 yards and 6 TDs. Alec Rood ran for 59 yards.

Eric Biscaro went 9 for 5 passing for 112 yards and 1TD and another interception on defense.

Taio lburi-Bethel had 4 receptions for 100 yards and 1 TD

For more pictues of the game cliack HERE