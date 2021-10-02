October 2, 2021 - 8:05pm
BID 2021 Wine Walk
The 2021 The Downtown Batavia Business Improving District Wine Walk was from 5pm until 8p Saturday evening. This year’s theme was Prom. The streets were filled with 600 participants visiting over 20 business that were hosing a wine tasting.
YNGODESS
Valley's Jewelers
Bourbon and Burger
Eli Fish
Islands Grill
Adam Miller Toys
Adam Niller Toys
Charles Mens Shop
My Cut Barber Shop
Empire Hemp Company
Empire Hemp Company
Batavia Bootery
GOART!
T-Shirts Etc
