Local Matters

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 2, 2021 - 8:05pm

BID 2021 Wine Walk

posted by James Burns in news, batavia.

untitled_shoot-7568.jpg

The 2021 The Downtown Batavia Business Improving District Wine Walk was from 5pm until 8p Saturday evening.  This year’s theme was Prom. The streets were filled with 600 participants visiting over 20 business that were hosing a wine tasting.  

untitled_shoot-7460.jpg

YNGODESS

untitled_shoot-7449.jpg

Valley's Jewelers 

untitled_shoot-7454.jpg

Bourbon and Burger

untitled_shoot-7491.jpg

Eli Fish

untitled_shoot-7477.jpg

Islands Grill

untitled_shoot-7496.jpg

Adam Miller Toys

untitled_shoot-7572.jpg

Adam Niller Toys

untitled_shoot-7498.jpg

Charles Mens Shop

untitled_shoot-7504.jpg

My Cut Barber Shop

untitled_shoot-7515.jpg

Empire Hemp Company 

untitled_shoot-7528.jpg

Empire Hemp Company

untitled_shoot-7532.jpg

Batavia Bootery

untitled_shoot-7553.jpg

GOART!

untitled_shoot-7580.jpg

T-Shirts Etc

