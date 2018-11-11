Blue Devils Move On By Defeating Cheektowaga

In a record-breaking season the Batavia Blue Devils will continue in the battle for a state championship after their win over Cheektowaga 28 to 56.

Hours before the game I asked someone from the coaching staff how the Blue Devils did preparing this week. He said he has never seen them so ready. He was right, they were ready. Apparently the Blue Devils are peaking at the right time.

The offense was about as one-dimensional as it could get in tonights game, it was all Leach. Ray Leach, tonight’s MVP, rushed for a NYS record setting 427 yards and 8 touchdowns on 29 attempts. I don’t think he was all the Batavia offence had to offer, but he was more than they needed to defeat Cheektowaga.

Leach did not do it all on his own, the front line opened up more than a few holes Leach could have walked through at his leisure and the other key offensive players made selfless blocs and served to distract Cheektowaga’s defense.

Like all true companionship contending teams the Blue Devils defense was up to the task tonight. They made huge stops in the first half that kept Cheektowaga out of the game. With out stellar defensive plays it may have only been seven-point game at the half instead of 8 to 36 Batavia. In the third quarter the defense put up a few points of their own with a safety.

Coach Briggs congratulated the team after their victory and said “There are only four teams left in the state, why not us? Lets take it to the dome”

The Batavia Blue Devils will now face Skaneatelesin Binghamton next Saturday Nov. 17that 3pm.