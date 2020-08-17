Car Strikes House, East Ave Closed

A car struck a house at East Avenue and Hull Park knocking out part of the foundation and causing a gas leak.

Batavia Fire and Batavia PD responded and are waiting for National Fuel to come and shut off the gas to the house. There is a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

All the residents have been evacuated no one in the home was hurt. A resident was home upstairs, he said: "It sounded like a bomb went off."

When he went outside to see what happened he could hear the gas leaking. He did not see the car that hit the house. The car left the scene and Batavia PD is currently searching for it.

East Avenue is shut down between Ross Street and Vine Street.

UPDATE: Gas to home is shut off. Code enforcement is on scene and electricity is being turned off.

The car was located parked in adjacent Batavia Middle School lot after striking building.