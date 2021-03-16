Carryout for a cause: online Applebee's orders tomorrow will aid Little Free Pantry

Batavia’s Little Free Pantry on Washington Avenue is teaming up with Applebee’s on Wednesday, March 17th to help support those in need.

T.L. Cannon Applebee’s will donate 15 percent of your online order tomorrow to The Little Free Pantry when you order from www.applebees.com. You must register or have an account and enter the code DOINGOOD. This donation/promo code is for “carside to go” or “pick-up orders” only.

The mini pantry movement is a grassroots, crowdsourced solution to provide immediate and local aid to those with food insecurity. Whether you have a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help neighbors feed neighbors and nourish the community as a whole.

The pantry and fridge are located at 180 Washington Ave. in the City of Batavia and it is open 24 hours a day all year. Daily updates about food and other items that are available are updated to the Facebook page daily.

If you would like to donate, please leave donations on the porch at 124 State St., or in the donation bin next to the food pantry in front of the dentist’s office on Washington.

Photo by Jim Burns.