Class B Quarter Final, Batavia 51 Newark 14

Now that the Sec V playoffs are starting to get real, the question becomes how real are the Batavia Blue Devils? If anyone had any doubt the Blue Devils gave then their answer in 26 seconds. After just a couple of plays, and barely any time off of the clock, Batavia lead Newark 7 to 0.

Newark then was unable to get anything going on their possession and had to punt. Ethan Biscaro fielded the punt, fumbled it, recovered his own fumble then ran 78 yards for a TD punt return. Batavia lead 14 to 0 and they were only two minutes into the game.

Batavia’s defense dominated Newark’s offence again on their next set of downs and Newark was forced to punt. Batavia had an unforced turnover on the next possession and Newark recovered the ball. Newark was able to capitalize and scored a TD. Batavia 14 Newark 6.

That was a s close as Newark would ever come to mounting any real threat to Batavia. Batavia scored on their next few possessions. Even by going for it on a 4thand 6. Batavia continued to drive the field and score almost at will. The first quarter ended with Batavia leading 28 to 6.

The rest of the game was all Batavia. They lead at the half by 42 to 6. The Batavia defense would not let Newark into the game and put some points up on the board themselves’ with a safety in the 3rdquarter

After a lot of substitutions by Batavia, Newark put up the only points of the 4thquarter scoring 8. Final Score Batavia 51, Newark 14