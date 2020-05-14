Class of 2020 Honored

At 8:20 pm (20:20 on a 24 hour clock) Batavia High School faculty and coaches lined Richmond Avenue next to a lit up Vandetta Stadium to honor students of the class of 2020. They were also there to honor all the athletes that did not finish, or never played spring sports this truncated school year. The scoreboard was lit up with a score of 20-20, 20min 20sec with the message “Batavia High School Celebrates the Class of 2020". Students and their families were asked to drive by to see the scoreboard that was lit up in their honor.