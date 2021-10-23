October 23, 2021 - 9:45pm
Dwyer Stadium Trick or Treat
posted by James Burns in news, Basebal. Dwyer stadium, Halloween.
There was a Halloween Trick or Treat family event at Dwyer Stadium Saturday afternoon. This event appeared to be very well attended by the community. Business gave away candy to the children there was also a bull ride, face painting and pumpkin painting. The children walked through the stadium and infield gathering top shelf candy from tables and booths with different holiday decorations set up by the business that took part in the event.