Face masks distributed at city police headquarters today

Masks obtained by the Genesee County Emergency Management Office, to help stop the spread of coronavirus, were distributed for free by the City of Batavia to members of the public on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st and again today, May 23rd.

Today's distribution was behind the City of Batavia Police Station on Main Street.

A constant line of cars took advantage of the free offering of masks and hand sanitizer. Some motorists took masks for friends that were not able to drive or leave their house.