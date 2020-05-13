May 13, 2020 - 2:24pm
First responders salute healthcare workers
posted by James Burns in batavia, news, First Responders.
The Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Batavia Police, State Police and Genesee County Sheriff's Office, took a few parade laps around United Memorial Medical Center to thank healthcare workers for taking care of all of us during the COVID-19 crisis.
Healthcare workers came outside to see the tribute and express gratitude for the salute and also to thank first responders for supporting their community.