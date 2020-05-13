Local Matters

May 13, 2020 - 2:24pm

First responders salute healthcare workers

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, First Responders.

untitled_shoot-4887.jpg

The Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Batavia Police, State Police and Genesee County Sheriff's Office, took a few parade laps around United Memorial Medical Center to thank healthcare workers for taking care of all of us during the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthcare workers came outside to see the tribute and express gratitude for the salute and also to thank first responders for supporting their community.

untitled_shoot-4681.jpg

untitled_shoot-4702.jpg

untitled_shoot-4689.jpg

untitled_shoot-4860.jpg

untitled_shoot-4664.jpg

untitled_shoot-4890.jpg

