Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 16, 2021 - 4:01pm

George Squires Honored

posted by James Burns in batavia, news, Oatka Creek Watershed Committee.

untitled_shoot-0674.jpg

Members of the Oatka Creek Watershed Committee and the Black Creek Watershed Coalition attended a celebration of contributions George Squires has made to protect and improve the health of our watersheds in western New York. George has recently retired from the volunteer committees. He was instrumental in the formation of the committees and getting different municipalities to work together to protect our water resources. If you would like more information or to support our local watersheds please visit, Oatka Creek Watershed Committee and Black Creek Watershed Coalition

untitled_shoot-0664.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button