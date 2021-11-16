George Squires Honored

Members of the Oatka Creek Watershed Committee and the Black Creek Watershed Coalition attended a celebration of contributions George Squires has made to protect and improve the health of our watersheds in western New York. George has recently retired from the volunteer committees. He was instrumental in the formation of the committees and getting different municipalities to work together to protect our water resources. If you would like more information or to support our local watersheds please visit, Oatka Creek Watershed Committee and Black Creek Watershed Coalition