September 10, 2021 - 9:21am

Horseback Riders in Batavia

A group from "A Horse's Friend" rode through Batavia on Monday. The purpose of the group is to expose inner city and underserved populations of youth to different experiences and show alternatives to life on the streets.  Mathew Doward leads the organization and he led this ride through Batavia. Mathew, who now resides in Rochester, was born in Batavia and went to school here.  For more information on the group or to offer donations or support please visit www.ahorsesfriend.org 

 

blue button