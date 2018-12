Cub Scout Pack 112 is looking for donations of nonperishable food items for a holiday food drive. The items will be donated to the Jackson School Elementary Backpack Program for children in need.

If you received a hanger on your door you can leave the food outside for pick up this Saturday, Dec. 15th. If you did not receive a door hanger and would like to donate, please send an email to [email protected] an address for pick up this Saturday.