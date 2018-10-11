Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 11, 2018 - 8:05pm

More than 50 people attended Jackson School Family & Student Learning Night

posted by James Burns in news, batavia, Jackson Primary School.

untitled_shoot-9530.jpg

Thursday evening more than children and their families came together to learn about English Language Arts Games and Math games to help kindergarten and first-graders learn at home. 

The activities and games the parents learned about are design to help their children learn at home and reinforce what the children are taught in school.  These games correspond to the CORE curriculum taught at Jackson Primary School.  

The current curriculum was also discussed with parents so they may better understand their children’s education. 

untitled_shoot-9519.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button