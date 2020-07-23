One of Western New York's most popular pasta sauces now stocked in local stores

Each region of Italy is known for their particular style of pasta sauce. Just as in Italy, Western New York has its own style of sauce and its popularity has led a local maker, Albanese’s Finest, to start producing sauce locally for everyone to enjoy.

The Albanese family is renowned for its sauce.

Sauce maker Darrin Albanese (in photos) learned how to cook mostly from his mother and father, David and Theresa, and also learned some cooking from aunts and uncles at his family's restaurant, Albanese’s in Albion.

So eight months ago Albanese parlayed his legacy into crafting a classic Marinara Sauce, Meat Sauce and Pizza Sauce. They are made the same as he made them in his own kitchen, with the finest ingredients (hence the name Albanese’s Finest). He uses fresh herbs, not dried, and no added sugar or salt.

The simple straightforward approach wins customers with its results in fresh, homemade taste.

Albanese plans to add at least three more varieties before the end of 2021.

He has his sauces made at Permac Enterprises, owned by Pauly Guglielmo. It's a specialty small-batch food production facility that operated for 15 years in a pizzeria. In May Guglielmo closed the deal then moved operations to a new 5,000-square-foot facility on Appletree Avenue in Bergen.

Permac is one of only six USDA cannery manufacturing plants in New York State and specializes in taking recipes from individuals, restaurants or food production brands, and adjusting it for large production. Guglielmo has increased the staff by 30 percent this year and expects to grow more in near future.

Albanese has plans to grow, too, and hopes to sell his sauces nationally someday. For now, most of his sales are in Western New York and can be found in 60+ locations.

The first store to take on his sauce was ANG Shur Save in Churchville and it is now also available around Genesee County at:

Harrington's Produce and Market Cafe, Batavia

Southside Deli, Batavia

Save-A-Lot, Batavia and Le Roy

Tops Friendly Markets, as a specialty item in a display case, Batavia and Le Roy

The Divine Tree, Le Roy

Sweet Life Country Store, Elba

Albanese says without the help and support of his daughter, Kaleigh, and the encouragement of his close friends and some family, his sauce still might only be served at his house.

You can follow Albanese's Finest Sauce on Facebook

Photos by Jim Burns.