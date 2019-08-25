Photos: Batavia Downs Family Fun Day and Wiener Dog Races

Batavia Downs had its annual “Family Fun Day” this afternoon, with the highlight being the Wiener Dog races.

Eighty dogs had entered for 10 heats with one final race, that was again this year, a photo finish.

Dallas owned by Kristy Hody (Dallas is pictured below) came from behind and won the Dachshund Dash by a nose in a near three-way tie.

Dallas is a first-time winner of the race. He had a little light trainng in the days preceding the event and is seen here with his favorite treat, a carrot.

Apparently Dallas’s athletic training regiment will not allow for him to have a higher calorie snack even after a victory.

There was also face painting, games, magic, and pony rides for the kids during the normal Sunday harness racing meet.