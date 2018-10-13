Local Matters

October 13, 2018 - 12:11pm

Photos: Second Annual Batavia John Kennedy Intermediate Color Run 5K

posted by James Burns in batavia, John Kennedy School, news, color run 5K.

untitled_shoot-8453.jpg

The John Kennedy Parent group held a fundraising color run Saturday morning. The precedes from the three mile fun run/walk go to the school.

This was the second year for the event that had close to 100 participants. The rain stopped in time for the start and the cool weather favored the runners who finished in a little over 30 minutes.

untitled_shoot-8458.jpg

untitled_shoot-8488.jpg

untitled_shoot-8555.jpg

untitled_shoot-8623.jpg

untitled_shoot-8642.jpg

