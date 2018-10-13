October 13, 2018 - 12:11pm
Photos: Second Annual Batavia John Kennedy Intermediate Color Run 5K
posted by James Burns in batavia, John Kennedy School, news, color run 5K.
The John Kennedy Parent group held a fundraising color run Saturday morning. The precedes from the three mile fun run/walk go to the school.
This was the second year for the event that had close to 100 participants. The rain stopped in time for the start and the cool weather favored the runners who finished in a little over 30 minutes.
Recent comments