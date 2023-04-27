Southern gospel homecoming set for Needhams at Batavia First Methodist

d

Joyce and Bob Spamer fell in love with the soulful sounds of southern gospel music over a decade ago. In an effort to share that love with others, they embarked on booking concerts for their fellow Western New Yorkers.

Through their foundation, Southern Gospel New York, the Spamers seek out Southern gospel talent from all over the South and invite them north for concerts.

Now, the pair is hosting a concert featuring the hometown southern gospel band, the Needhams.

With over two decades under their belts touring and singing together, the Needhams return to their hometown of Batavia to perform a homecoming concert.

The band has written and recorded seven albums, including their latest: Legacy.

This album features 10 new songs and commemorates the group's 25th anniversary.

The Needhams is a family band. Formed by Sr. David Needham, the band is comprised of Dave Needham (his son), Diane Needham (his daughter), and her husband Steve Mummert.

Being big fans of the storytelling and talent of the band, the Spamers wanted to ensure that the Needhams felt loved and honored by their hometown.

“We wanted to make it big this year because they’re celebrating their anniversary in singing. The dad, Dave senior has been singing for 60 years, he started [the Needhams,” Joyce Spamer stated. “It’s encouraging. They need the encouragement to know that people are excited about what they do. They are putting us on the map.”

The family gravitated to gospel, Bob Spamer said there is meaning behind the music.

“We’ve always loved gospel music. There’s a message in the music,” Spamer said. “These gospel songs tell a story. A lot of people write from the experiences they’ve had.”

All who wish to attend the event are invited to go to Batavia First Methodist Church at 8221 Lewiston Road on May 26. The concert starts at 7 p.m. No tickets are required however, they will take up a love offering to help support the ministry of the Needhams.

