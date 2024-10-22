A cheer of appreciation, and back to business approving trips, expenses

2023 File Photo

Batavia Blue Devils is the best team we know.

With the help of our board, we can learn, play and grow.

That was part of a cheer given by three Jackson Primary students, aptly dressed in cheerleader uniforms, as part of a line-up for school board appreciation thank-yous to Batavia City Schools board members Monday evening.

That performance was followed by John Kennedy Intermediate students singing a “skip counting” song using the numeral six to count up until they reached 60 as a demonstration of how school lessons have helped them to learn multiplication.

The middle and high school students named parts of the district that they liked and appreciated best, thanking board members for providing them opportunities to participate in band, chorus, orchestra, Page Turners, Tech Wars, drama, volleyball and other various activities.

Board members John Marucci, Barbara Bowman, Korinne Anderson and Alice Benedict then received goodie bags.

Superintendent Jason Smith presented them with a certificate of appreciation.

“Thank you for the awesome show of appreciation,” Marucci, board president, said.

National School Board Appreciation Week is Oct. 14 to 18, and “is a time to recognize the important role that school boards play in communities and schools.”

Board members John Reigle, Chezeray Rolle and Jennifer Lendvay were absent.

New York State School Boards Association sponsors School Board Recognition Week, which runs the same week, to recognize school board members for their commitment to New York public school children, the NYSSBA site states.

“Recognizing school board member service should be a year-round endeavor, but designating one week to highlight these volunteers’ efforts ensures they receive some of the thanks they deserve,” the site states. “School Board Recognition Week is an opportunity to raise community awareness and understanding about the crucial role school board members have within a school district.”

The board then returned to business and approved two student trips:

A senior trip from June 19 to 21 to Washington, D.C. and Ocean City will include the Smithsonian and a guided illuminated tour, a walk on the beach and boardwalk, or the National Air and Space Museum and National Zoo as a backup rain plan, and Baltimore Aquarium and Inner Harbor. Price is dependent on how many students sign up, but it’s estimated to cost no more than $500. Fundraisers have been ongoing, and future ones include popcorn sales, the Snow Ball and Chipotle.

A music-related trip to New York City in spring 2025 is to give students an opportunity to perform in a major city, see a professional musical on Broadway and see and learn about Central Park and the Intrepid Museum. Cost of this trip is to be about $485.

Board members also approved: