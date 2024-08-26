A dedicated couple celebrates 20th anniversary and growth of Imagination Library

When Tim and Linda Richter began their venture for the Imagination Library, they could only hope it would be successful in Oakfield, and even there it was a challenge, Linda says.

“We were shaking in our boots,” she said with a laugh. “We had to do a 501(c)(3) and we were very nervous and thought, can we do this?”

Well, they soon found out that, of course they could do it. And they're celebrating the 20th anniversary of when they established their nonprofit Richter Family Foundation in July 2004.

They also founded the first affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in New York State. Now what strikes them the most is how these entities are nowhere to be found in bigger cities of Buffalo or Rochester, Mrs. Richter said, while theirs has only continued to grow in rural Genesee County.

Lucky for those Genesee County kids. The Imagination Library — a program that sends out one free book a month to children from birth to age 5 — began with 82 kids, and at last count has signed up 3,264 children, for a total of 93,700 books having been sent out.

How does that happen? The way you’d build any library: one book at a time. Mrs. Richter shared one of her favorite memories so far from the program. It was when a mom pulled up to her mailbox with her 3-year-old son.

“He’s sitting in the back seat behind her and they pull up to the mailbox and he gets his book,” Mrs. Richter said. “He’s just about jumping out of his chair, smiling and hugging this book. It was just a great picture. And I think, boy, if I could be at the houses when these kids get these books, that would be amazing, wouldn’t it?”

After beginning with the Oakfield-Alabama school district, the Richters gradually made connections with other individuals, groups and committees, and set up a program with Elba in 2010, and Pavilion in 2012, Pembroke in 2013, Byron-Bergen in 2016, Batavia in 2016-17, Alexander in 2020, Le Roy in 2021, and, after Pembroke temporarily stopped in 2016, the Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club picked up that area again in 2023. All school districts in the county now participate in the program, and the Richters — teachers at heart and by profession — couldn’t be happier.

“We send out 800 books a month, we’re just thrilled with the progress,” she said.

Mr. Richter referred to the bigger picture of the program, since Dolly Parton’s vision was to inspire kids to read in her own home county in Tennessee. She has surpassed that and been successful across the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland and Australia. More than 3 million books are mailed out each month to excited children, he said.

The Richters don’t feel as though their job is done just because Genesee County has been taken care of, since there are adjacent counties with children who would benefit from the program, the couple agreed.

“When we started in 2004 there was just us. Now there are 79 affiliates in New York State, and we are seven of them," Mr. Richter said. "This is what I would hope, is that maybe people who see The Batavian who don't necessarily live in Genesee County, but maybe Wyoming County, Orleans County, for example, they don't have anybody. And I would like to be able to expand going that way."

They believe that Dolly Parton's company is one of integrity and that staff takes issues seriously. For exammple, there was a packaging issue at one point and the books were getting wet. A different material was used to better protect the books, which impressed the Richters, they said.

“I have nothing but spectacular thoughts about the Dollywood program,” Mr. Richter said. “She does a fantastic amount of work."

Given the amount of affiliates that they work with, Dollywood is able to get really low prices for books to make it more affordable for each participant, he said. They pay for the books and postage, which people sometimes question: "Why isn't Dolly paying for this?"

“And I laugh. I laugh because they don't understand. But when you explain to them that there's a lot of overhead, I mean, they have a big storage facility, a huge warehouse where they store all these books, because they have to have the books months before they're able to send them out. They’ve got to pay for heating and so on and so on," he said. "They have to have the workers that they're paying. They have a committee that selects the books. They have to do the publishing negotiations. Then they have to keep sending out 3 million books. Just think of the amount of people there just responsible for this."

Richter Family Foundation made a decision to pay for a third of the costs, and the remainder is from donations. To contribute, send a check to the Richter Family Foundation, 1600 Ham Road, Basom, NY, 14013, and put the respective school district in the memo line.

For more information or to check eligibility of a child participant, email richterfamilyfoundation@hotmail.com, call 585-948-9675 or go to imaginationlibrary.com.