A full showing of support for Sgt. Sanfratello

Images from Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello's funeral Saturday at the Richard C. Call Arena at Genesee Community College in Batavia.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Several contingencies of law enforcement and first responders represented the region Saturday during the funeral service for Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, who died in the line of duty March 10.

Throughout the week flags have been set at half mast throughout Genesee County and in downtown Batavia, people have made memorial one-mile runs, the county court house cupola has been lit up in blue, a sheriff’s cruiser has been adorned with flowers by citizens in Sanfratello’s memory in front of the Sheriff’s Office, and countless condolences and heartfelt messages have been expressed via news articles and social media for an undeniable fallen hero.

A burial was scheduled to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

