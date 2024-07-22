A 'Royal Court' was named for 2024 with Gabriella Zocco as queen

Gabriella Zocco takes the crown of the Genesee County Fair during the annual pageant Sunday.

For nine years Gabriella Zocco has been inching her way toward the title of Genesee County Fair queen, and she finally earned it late Sunday afternoon during a second round of the annual pageant that included crowning festivities.

The pageant has several categories that include Little Miss for the youngest ones, and then they move up to Miss, Duchess, Princess, Grand Princess and then Queen.

“I started as a Little Miss, and I came back every year I could until I was able to be queen. So this is like a huge deal for me,” the 17-year-old said after winners were announced at the yellow entertainment tent. “And I'm really proud of myself for being able to accomplish this. My future goal is, I want to go to college and I want to major in meteorology and have a minor in foreign studies and journalism.”

She would like to be a weather person on the news one day and be that go-to person forecasting the rainy and sunny days and those nasty tropical and winter storms that roll into folks’ hometowns.

Being in the fair queen pageant has helped her to bond with people and has given her skills to use as she heads beyond high school at Our Lady of Mercy, she said.

“I’d say the most rewarding part is finding myself, because every year I learned a new thing about myself, and I learned about other people too, and how to really connect with people through the pageant,” she said. “Because, especially with the speech portion, you have to get up in front of a lot of people. You have to show confidence and leadership.

"And you can’t be afraid to show yourself and you can’t be afraid to talk and share your own opinions, even though other people might disagree," she said. "So I think the most rewarding part is finding myself and making new friends and connections.”

Her mom Verginia Zocco, the pageant director, had said the first portion of the pageant was a bittersweet moment because Gabriella would be aging out since she has already surpassed and won all of the previous categories.

On the other hand, the sweet spot was being able to talk about the earth and women’s health, two of Gabriella’s favorite topics, while having friends and family there to support her.

Remaining crowns for the Royal Court 2024 went to:

Grand Princess Corinne Rhoads

Princess Cassandra Judge

Duchess Isabella Redden

Miss Eleanor Hudson

Little Miss Lyza Baker

Gabriella Zocco takes the queen's crown at the Genesee County Fair.

All the participants of the fair queen pageant.

