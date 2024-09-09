A Saturday in September signals time for annual Summer Serenade

Photo by Nick Serrata

Members of United Way and Genesee Symphony Orchestra got together this weekend for a joint fundraiser and to Kick things off for GSO's annual Summer Serenade at the top of its 78th season.

The event includes food and drink, music and mingling Saturday at Terry Hills in Batavia.

The gathering didn't mean there were any secrets shared about the upcoming concert season, as those musical treats are never revealed until the day of performance, Maestro Shade Zajac says.

The season begins on Sept. 28 with How to Build an Orchestra, followed with Hope Amidst Sorrow on Nov. 16, Holiday Miracles on Dec. 8 and Encore 2024/Holiday Pops Concert on Dec. 14, all at Stuart Steiner Theater at Genesee Community College.

For more information, go to www.geneseesymphony.com

