Ag Society volunteers prepare for their 'Super Bowl' as fair week nears July 19-27

2023 File Photo of a happy Avantae Owens with his mom during the talent show at Genesee County Fair.

Photo by Joanne Beck

With less than a week to go before Genesee County's largest event comes to roost for eight days, volunteers are mowing grass, whacking weeds, assembling animal pens, cleaning out buildings, preparing the barns, setting up tables and chairs and putting in the time from sunup to sundown until showtime.

It's hardly glamorous, but that's what keeps the annual county fair, driven by Genesee County’s 4-H participants and Agricultural Society volunteers, alive and well—with record numbers the last two years.

“For us volunteers that are putting it on, it never ends. So this is almost like our Super Bowl, right? We get to this very week, and we work a ton of hours. You know, it's a little bit different planning it because you do a lot of planning, like, during the day or at night, or when I'm in my car, I make a lot of phone calls, so you're always doing something every day to plan it," Ag Society Treasurer Norm Pimm said to The Batavian. "But within the week of the fair … we don't leave the fairgrounds. We’re there all week; we're there 24 hours a day for fair days. And it's tiring, because it's so long.

"But we do it, obviously, for the community, to keep growing and keep going so the kids in the community have something to enjoy. Because, I mean, a lot of the county fairs are either cutting back or are no longer in existence, and a lot of carnivals have sort of either died out or gone away," he said. "So we're trying to make sure that we stay there for the long term. Our focus is to keep this thing moving.”

The fair has continued to grow with the number of participants, variety of entertainment, and size of animal entries, Pimm said, and as a result, there’s been a constant increase of attendees that ramble through the entryway at $10 per carload.

It's all set to begin July 19 at 5056 East Main Road, Batavia with a stockyard classic hog show, the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series, and the fair queen pageant, and the schedule doesn't stop until the final fireworks show is over on July 27.

Fair highlights

Back by popular demand, the North American Six-Horse Hitch Class Series is set for 5:30 p.m. July 19 in the horse arena, with a draft horse farm team show at 6:30 p.m. Tucked into that is the first half of the traditional fair queen pageant at 6 p.m. under the yellow entertainment tent.

A fair favorite — the talent show — will hit the stage at noon on July 20 under the big yellow tent. Show organizer Laura Kauppi is looking for entrants of any age and type of talent (with the stipulation that acts must be family-friendly), so if you’ve got a song to sing, an instrument to play or a routine to perform, she wants to hear from you.

Participation is free, and there will be small cash prizes for first, second and third-place winners. Register before Sunday to receive a goody bag. Registration forms are available here

Later that evening at 7 p.m., The Eaglez tribute band will return for another year of “Life in the Fast Lane” and more country and soft rock tunes.

Knight Patrol, a Rochester 80s cover band, has been added to the lineup for 7 p.m. July 21, capping off the fair queen pageant and crowning earlier that afternoon at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile a Power Wheels demo and garden tractor pulls are scheduled at the track over at the grandstands at 2 and 3 p.m., respectively.

July 22 is Senior Citizen Day, which means half-price entry at $5 per carload from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for seniors and special entertainment by Kelly’s Old Timers Band at noon.

In lieu of the midway’s arrival not happening until Tuesday, there will be several free inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses set up for kids from 1 to 5 p.m. July 20-22, Pimm said.

July 23 is Veteran’s Day, with $5 per carload from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for veteran visitors. The midway is set to open from 4 to 9 p.m., with a kids’ day special from noon to 4 p.m. on July 24 and July 27 for $20.

The fair parade is set for 6:30 p.m. July 23, and 7 p.m. karaoke nights will provide opportunities for folks to perform July 22 for a competition and July 23 for an open mic.

Faith at the Fair, a popular collection of denominational musical performers, is set to begin at 4 p.m. July 24.

Unrelenting rain forced the cancellation of last year’s first-time 100-lap Enduro, so organizers have brought it back for a second try as a new element for the fair at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Grandstand.

First Responder’s Day on July 25 means $5 per carload for anyone with a first responder/EMS badge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the day when much of the 4-H participants’ hard work culminates in the market animal auction, which begins at 6 p.m. at the main show ring.

"We're working on getting another band for that Thursday," Pimm said.

The demolition derby is set for 7 p.m. July 26 at the Grandstands while BB Dang turns up a little high-energy pop, rock and country from 7 to 11 p.m. at the yellow entertainment tent. Fireworks wrap up the demo derby.

A new event -- the screaming diesel shootout semi pulls, modified pick-up, street and mini mod tractor pulls, are lined up for 7 p.m. July 27 at the track Grandstand while Nerds Gone Wild get their 80s on — figuratively and literally —with some fun apparel and melodies from the decade. Fair-goers are asked to join the fun by dressing the part.

Fireworks are scheduled to close out the evening and the fair.

In between these highlights there are, of course, the many 4-H animal exhibits and shows, tempting sweet and savory midway and Chuck Wagon foods, carnival games, pig races, kangaroos, trailer of birds, color wars, vendor exhibit halls, a balloon display and demonstration, small fry tractor pulls, a Future Farmers of America competition, radio-controlled car racing, a fair trivia hunt with prizes, and other activities.

Volunteers are always welcome throughout the event to help out with things such as parking and at the food stand, Pimm said. If you’re interested in helping out, call the fair office at 585-344-2424.

For hours, schedule and other details, go to Genesee County Fair.