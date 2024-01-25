An investment in Batavia school district benefits all, superintendent says

During budget talks this week, city officials compared the city’s percentage of property taxes — 25 percent —to that of the city school district’s — cited as being 52 percent — and the disparity of one percentage being twice as much while not every city resident uses the services of the school district.

The Batavian asked district Superintendent Jason Smith his thoughts about the comparison, and also whether the district might consider cutting costs to bring its tax levy down.

Smith wanted to make clear that, in 2022-23, the school tax percentage of property taxes was 48.52 percent, and that “since 2003, the local taxpayer responsibility for BCSD school taxes has been reduced from 56.27 percent to 48.52 percent.”

“In addition, our 20-year tax levy average has increased by 1.5 percent, well below the CPI, and BCSD is the largest public employer in Genesee County,” he said. “Like the city, BCSD provides valuable services to BCSD families, including academic, mental health, social, and emotional support. In addition, our events draw many community members, and budgets have been overwhelmingly approved by the community as a whole. We have an exceptional array of mental health professionals and numerous extra-curricular and athletic opportunities for students.”

The city’s discussion focused on how “every single city resident uses city services,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said, and therefore she reasoned that the city’s property tax rate of $8.96 per $1,000 assessed value was giving a pretty good bang for its buck.

The Batavia City Schools 2023-24 tax rate was $17.18 per $1,000 assessed value. Smith said he believes that is also well worth the price.

“I would also assert that an investment in a sound and well-rounded public education benefits all citizens, not just those students who attend BCSD -- the research is clear on this,” he said. “As shown in a recent Board of Education presentation, our performances on state assessments and graduation rates are increasing, and our students are graduating from BCSD workforce or college-ready.”