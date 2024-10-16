Another set of EV charging stations added to the mix in Genesee County

Photo by Howard Owens

Genesee County Planning Board Director Felipe Oltramari spoke optimistically this week about National Grid being able to hook up the electric charging stations behind the county courthouse in downtown Batavia, and the company showed up on Wednesday to do the job.

Charging stations for electric vehicles will be available at the site on Ellicott Street as part of the city's and county's plan to accommodate the newer "green" vehicles being driven within and through the city from various points in the region.

The city of Batavia has 88 public charging stations, 19 of which are free, according to plugshare.com. Batavia has a total of 24 DC Fast Chargers.

Other locations include Towne Center on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Park Road, Quicklee’s 27 on Oak Street, City Church on East Main Street, and Flying J Travel Center in Pembroke.

For the complete map, go HERE.