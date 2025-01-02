As predicted, former JC Penney's goes up for auction

File Photo

As predicted later last year by city officials and a property realtor, the former JC Penney’s site will be put on the auction block later this month for default of money owed by California owner Yong Guang Ye.

The site that served as anchor to Genesee Country Mall-turned Batavia City Centre for decades closed its doors in fall of 2020, and was purchased for $500,000 by Ye in February 2021. It will go up for sale — via public auction — at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 in the second floor waiting area of the Genesee County Courts Facility, 1 W. Main St., Batavia.

Batavia Development Corporation Executive Director Tammy Hathaway has fingers crossed that this time an owner will take hold of the possibilities and future for the building.

“I’m hopeful that someone viable will bid on it, but my optimism is slightly plagued, as I don’t know how well broadcasted the auction public notice was,” Hathaway said Thursday. “So I’ve been sharing it personally with business owners and developers that I’ve had conversations with about the building.”

During a tour of updates at City Centre with The Batavian in early December, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said she thought the property owner was about one year behind in paying his taxes, and the lender was planning to put the 38,524-square-foot site up for mortgage foreclosure auction. A judgment of foreclosure was filed on property owner Yong Guang Ye on Nov. 8 for the amount of $179,141.46 plus interest and costs.

City officials, including Tabelski and Hathaway, also had an open house with renderings of ideas for the Penney’s site and adjacent parking lot, and the south Creek Side Park area along the Tonawanda.Both sides of the city focused largely on housing concepts.

According to online records, the Penney’s property is assessed at $400,000. The property is sold subject to the terms and conditions of filed judgment and terms of sale. Premises are identified as Tax Account No. 84.049-1-9.