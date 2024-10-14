Ascension Parish trustee dismissed, creating more questions, doubts and zeal not to give up

The new logo created for Friends of Ascension (Parish) in Batavia that is on the group's new social media site.

After about a dozen years volunteering as trustee of Ascension Parish with no mention of time restrictions or regulations, Bill Brach was abruptly issued his walking papers from the Rev. Bernard Nowak, he says.

Brach, who was raised a Catholic, attended Catholic schools, was married at the church and given his time and efforts to the Diocese-based religion, doesn’t exactly feel the support is mutual.

Both the State of New York and the Diocese of Buffalo appoint trustees for either one year or in practice for three to five years. Effective today, Oct. 8, 2024, your time of service ends. Be assured of our prayers and commitment to the church of Buffalo; looking forward to your continued participation in the mission of the Diocesan church. Rev. Bernard Nowak, Vicar Forane

“We had a couple of conversations, and on Oct. 4, he called and said I can be a trustee or pursue the appeal, but I can’t do both. I said let me look into it a bit further. There is no way they can take your rights away as a parishioner, so I got back to him last Monday with an email asking what article of Canon law you are citing?” Brach said to The Batavian Monday. “He showed up in my driveway Tuesday (Oct. 8) with a letter and said you have been a trustee too long, and as a trustee, you have to support the Road to Renewal. I feel betrayed. I reached out to them for help, and I felt they’d be on board and I got stonewalled.”

Road to Renewal, aka support the merger of Ascension with Resurrection Parish and stop working to retain Ascension as its own entity. When he reached out for supporting church records to learn more, he wasn’t given anything, he said.

In her letter of concern and agitation to Father Nowak, Parish Council Member Connie Bruggman asked him why he was removing Brach, especially given that she believes trustees at Resurrection Parish have been in place longer than him and that his removal now leaves no one in place since there was already a vacancy of a trustee at Ascension.

“It seems you have an issue with Ascension Parish asking for help and questioning this Road to Renewal,” she said. “When will the trustee position be filled, who is signing our checks, how are our bills being paid? Are you putting us in the position to fail so it will be easier to close our parish?”

The Batavian wanted to ask those questions, but the church office was closed on Monday because of the holiday.

The Batavian asked Brach via email about clause § 91. Government of incorporated Roman Catholic churches, which states: The term of office of the two laymen trustees of an incorporated Roman Catholic church shall be one year. Whenever the office of any such layman trustee shall become vacant by expiration of term of office or otherwise, his successor shall be appointed from members of the church by such officers or a majority of them.

Has the term ever been discussed or been an issue before?

“That's standard wording; I've seen it a number of times. As a trustee, I had to be re-appointed every year, so the Diocese was well aware of how long I had served,” he said. “I stopped getting my letters of appointment several years ago (after serving about ten years) when this ‘Road to Renewal’ process started. We questioned it at the time but did not get a response other than ‘keep doing what you're doing.’”

That was something Father Scott said during a prior meeting with parishioners in late September after he laid out the issues before them about a potential merger, and he was asked what they should do. "Keep doing what you're doing," he said.

Meanwhile, an undercurrent of support has been building towards survival. A core group of parish members has been zealously gathering signatures—more than 225 as of Monday. A letter was distributed after Sunday’s service (see below), and there’s a social media site already in place with information and affidavits for those wanting to print out and sign a copy.

The letter distributed on Oct. 13:

To all Parishioners and friends of Ascension Parish, We are a core group, Friends of Ascension Parish. We have been working with Save Our Buffalo Churches.com. Please check out their website. Their mission statement is “The goal and reason we are all here is to SAVE SOULS through helping the Parishes in our Diocese stay open under Canon Law.” We want to fight to keep our church open and not to have to be sold, will you help? We need to prove to the Bishop that we are not going to just accept his verdict. We have been told that if we use our church, fund our church, and take care of our church, we cannot be closed. Just this last Tuesday, Rev. Bernard Nowak dismissed our only Trustee, Bill Brach. We have been functioning with just one trustee since last February, which is against the law. Bill has been asking to fill this open position and to have regular Trustee meetings, with no response. Now we are left with no representation or oversight. We are asking you to attend any event we have, contribute to our church (this means if you attend another mass, that you use Ascension envelopes and if you don’t have an envelope, that you place your contribution in an envelope marked Ascension Parish) and if you are asked to help clean or do a small repair of the church, please consider saying yes. We are looking into establishing a not-for-profit organization, to accept donations to help keep our church open. There are Affidavits out for signatures, have you signed one yet? Please contact me to get a copy. We have over 200 signatures so far, we need as many as possible. Please help us to keep Ascension Church open. Thank you. Connie Bruggman, Member of Friends of Ascension Parish

The core group is also in progress with filing as a not-for-profit and seeking advice from the Save Our Buffalo Churches group, whose goal and reason “we are all here is to save souls through helping the parishes in our Diocese stay open under Canon Law.”

The Diocese has issued an official order that parishioners are not to conduct any business “used for recourse” on parish/school property or any such activities in support of recourse against a merger or closure, so group members are being cautious not to conduct any of their business on church property. The letter was distributed on the sidewalk this past Sunday, Bruggman said.

“It is important for us all to utilize our time and efforts to assist parishioners in understanding the need for the Road to Renewal and to support the process of building a productive transition team,” the Rev. Peter Karalus said in a letter sent to the Fathers.

To further muddy the waters of the situation, nothing can be done until a sexual abuse case in Buffalo is settled, and it has been five years in litigation so far, Brach said.

“I don’t see this getting settled in the next few months. They freeze the assets of our parish and can’t do anything with the finances of the parish,” he said.

What happens next? It’s a waiting game while they continue to gain momentum, Bruggman said.

“Until the bishop puts the decree out, then we can get the appeal in motion,” she said. “We’re trying to get the not-for-profit. It’s a little bit hopeful now because people are saying, yeah, we want to fight; they didn’t know we were fighting this.”

