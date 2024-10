The first-ever Basket Raffle and concert is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday (today) at Tracy B's to help support Maryland, a Haven for Horses, a nonprofit based in Le Roy.

The OHMS band will perform, and food will be available. Plenty of beer will be on tap, the greenhouse will be filled with basket raffles and there will be a 50/50. All of the proceeds will go to the horses at MaryLand to help them get hay and supplies to get them through the winter months.