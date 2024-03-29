Batavia Art Stroll has 'something for everyone' Saturday

Business owner and artist Brian Kemp invites the public to a first-time event that involves five art galleries in downtown Batavia this weekend. Batavia Art Stroll will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Eden Cafe & Bake Shop, Iburi Photography, T-Shirts Etc., Eli Fish Brewing Co. and GO Art!

"This grassroots initiative, spearheaded by Judy from Eden, Akari from Iburi Photography, and yours truly, aims to celebrate our local artists and their incredible talent," Kemp said to The Batavian Friday. "We're transforming Batavia into a haven for art enthusiasts and culture aficionados alike. Our lineup of locations is nothing short of spectacular, featuring some of the most eclectic spots in town. Each venue promises a unique and immersive experience, showcasing the diverse array of artistic expressions our community has to offer."

Whether you're a seasoned art connoisseur or simply looking for a fun-filled day out, Kemp promises that the Batavia Art Stroll has something for everyone.

"Expect to be dazzled by captivating exhibits, demonstrations, and perhaps even a few surprise performances along the way," he said.

The galleries are at Eden, 242 Ellicott St., Iburi, 35 Jackson St., T-Shirts Etc., 37 Center St., Eli Fish, 109 Main St., and GO Art!, 201 E. Main St.