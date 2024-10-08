Batavia BID merchants invite you to Trick or Treat October 26

Business Improvement District merchants in downtown Batavia invite families in the community to participate in the Annual Business to Business Trick or Treat this month.

This is a fun and safe way to trick or treat and get to know area businesses and the services they offer, merchants say. This event is from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26. It is free to the community and is sponsored by the participating BID businesses, which will be identified by a purple sign in their establishments.

Look for a full list of participants at bataviabid.com. Grab your mask and come downtown for a fun-filled day.