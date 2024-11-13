Batavia church takes 'first step' to establish warming center, informational meeting Monday

For at least the second time in a decade, a group of folks are focusing on the cold — and the needs of people who may not otherwise have an alternative place to go.

This most recent effort began with prayerful thought, and ended up in partnership between Batavia First Presbyterian Church and Oak Orchard Community Health.

“We had heard about the Albion warming center last April. Our elders and leaders were meeting for a visioning retreat to dream together of where God might be leading us to serve in the future,” said the Rev. Roula Alkhouri of Batavia First Presbyterian. “We thought that providing a warming center would be a good first step in addressing the needs of the many people we see in our community who find themselves without the security of a home, especially during cold weather. We tried to reach out to different groups, but it was not until recently that we got connected to Oak Orchard through one of their new hires, Marge Fitzsimmons. That led to a meeting where we discussed the idea and the need in our county.”

That discussion led to the two entities agreeing to join forces and invite a collaboration of additional groups to come together for the initiative, she said.

“The great news is that Oak Orchard has the experience, the knowledge, and the commitment to make this happen,” Alkhouri said. “We are hoping that the meeting on the 18th will be our next step to cast the vision, identify the needed resources, and to start planning for this project.”

There will be a Genesee County Warming Center planning meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

This meeting is for any individual or group interested in supporting this effort and/or wanting to learn more about it during the presentation and informational planning session with the purpose to create a warming center for Genesee County.

The center would be set up as an evening and overnight safe space for people in need of shelter from the cold on days when the temperature falls below 32-degrees. Organizers also want to provide an opportunity for this space to be a place of connection with helpful resources.

Oak Orchard Community Health and the church are hosting this initial meeting with a vision to make this center a community partnership with as many organizations and individuals as possible, Alkhouri said.

A Genesee County warming center coalition formed in 2014 with a similar objective. For a short time, a center was set up at First United Methodist Church in Batavia. The last post on the coalition’s social media site was in 2015.

To RSVP for Monday’s meeting, go to fpcbataavia@fpcbatavia.org or call 585-343-0505.