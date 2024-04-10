Batavia church to host viewing party Thursday for controversial film '1946'

2020 File Photo at Batavia First Presbyterian Church shows the sign that's still out front displaying the church's message: "God Loves Everyone No Exceptions." There will be a viewing party of "1946" at 6 p.m. Thursday at the site, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

The word homosexual apparently didn’t show up in the Bible — any Bible in any translation — until 1946, and this is due to a translation choice of Greek words used in 1 Corinthians by a team preparing a modern edition of the Bible.

Based on this premise, a team of researchers traced how that word -- homosexual — and God’s judgment against it — made it into the Bible, creating, in their view, a Christian anti-gay movement. Or so the theory goes in the controversial documentary film “1946” directed by Sharon “Rocky” Roggio.

Roggio’s hope is that the film begins “the necessary conversations that rid this bad theology from the church and from our homes.”

Homes that have included her own, with her father, Pastor Sal Roggio, who disapproved of her sexual orientation, given his understanding of the word of God.

“1946, The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture” will be part of a viewing party at 6 p.m. Thursday at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Main St., Batavia.

Organizers encourage folks not to miss this opportunity to watch what they believe will be a “thought-provoking documentary film screening exploring the tireless researchers who trace the origins of the anti-gay movement among Christians to a grave mistranslation of the Bible in 1946.”

Even with little background in Biblical literature, it seems to beg questions, such as why only point to 1 Corinthians 6:9, which is where the word “arsenokoitai” is used.

Alan Schlemon, who muses about the film and believes the central point is “irrelevant” even if it’s true, says that the word arsenokoitai, “does appropriately condemn homosexual sex,” is an aside to other passages documented prior to the New Testament.

“Pro-gay theology advocates, like the ones who created this film, love to point out that Paul invented a new Greek word (arsenokoitai) in 1 Corinthians 6:9. Since there are no instances of that word being used in Greek literature elsewhere, they often call into question any translation that implicates homosexuals,” Shlemon said in his online site. “There are, however, at least two reasons why translators have chosen ‘homosexuals’ (or something equivalent) for the English rendering. One reason is that the word arsenokoitai is formed by combining two Greek words, arsen, meaning “male,” and koite, meaning “lying.” Arsenokoitai literally means ‘men who lie with a male.’ It’s not surprising that the most prominent English translation today — the NIV (2011 revision) — translates the Greek as ‘men who have sex with men.’

“It’s also worth noting that ancient Jews used the Hebrew phrase mishkav zakar, which means ‘lying with a male,’ to describe male-to-male sexual contact. Therefore, having a Jew invent the Greek term arsenokoitai follows the same pattern of condemning homosexual behavior by referring to the euphemism ‘men who lie with a male.’ But there’s a second reason that solidifies this translation. The Greek words arsen and koite appear together in two Greek Old Testament (Septuagint) verses … Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13 — the very two verses in the Mosaic Law that condemn homosexual behavior,” he said. “In other words, Paul invents a new Greek word that literally means ‘men who lie with a male,’ and the two-component words that are used to create this new word are found together in the two Mosaic prohibitions of homosexuality.”

Rev. Jim Morasco, pastor of Morganville United Church of Christ in Stafford, watched the film. The producer is a lesbian whose father is a pastor who believes his daughter has a choice to be gay or not, and they are part of the film, which focuses on a group of people asked to make a revision of the Bible in 1946 at Yale University.

“The movie follows what they're doing at the university. It's a personal back-and-forth between the daughter and the father. And then there's the overall, what does it say in the Bible and why,” Morasco said. It's interesting. I'm not a Bible scholar by any means. But I've read similar things about what the Bible was made with, together with all the revisions.

“The people that were there were putting this together, and they interpreted it as homosexual. But what they say the truth is, it's not homosexual love; it’s a form of love.”

How does he rectify Biblical literature of various degrees throughout the Old and New Testaments regarding homosexuality and not just in 1 Corinthians?

“It’s simple,” he said. I don’t use the Bible as a rule book; I use it as a guidebook. I look at scripture … my basic understanding is that God is love,” he said. Use it as a recipe book rather than a rule. It’s a living document. The stories are inspirational rather than real. We can all relate.”

He said the Bible has some 900 different versions and thousands of interpretations in various languages. Much of it stems from the Roman Empire, which consolidated the Christian religion with the Roman government.

Morasco said a passage about the man as head of the household and the woman serving under him is one example of how the Bible can be interpreted—or misinterpreted—according to one's personal bias or agenda. That is more about Roman law, not through any Godly inspiration or directive.

“That’s the structure adopted,” he said.

He doesn’t agree with those people who take a firm stance and tell others, “You can’t argue with me because I’m copying what the Bible says.”

“That’s not the way it is; I don’t agree with that,” he said. “I have friends who are gay and friends who are transgender. They’re human beings, and to put a label on somebody makes them less than human. They’re people.”

Robin Schumacher, columnist for The Christian Post, also takes a dive into the Greek words of Paul’s New Testament letters and says that “the most straightforward, hermeneutical conclusion we can come to is that Paul was against the idea of males engaging in sexual intercourse together.”

Schumacher also takes a bottom line stance when “the literal-historical-grammatical method” is used to interpret the writing of Paul on this topic.

“We find the Apostle can’t be used to validate homosexual behavior,” Schumacher said. “That being the case, the most logical thing to do for those wanting to justify homosexuality is to stop trying to modify what the Bible says on the subject and instead assume the position of the late atheist Christopher Hitchens, who once remarked, “What do I care what some Bronze Age text says about homosexuality?”

As someone who has watched the film in its entirety, does Morasco agree with its conclusion?

“I think it’s a possibility,” he said. “God loves us no matter what we are and who we are.”

Morasco plans to attend the viewing and participate in breakout group discussions afterward. He said all opinions are welcome.

“I grew up Catholic, ordained a Baptist, and am a reverend at a United Church of Christ. I’ve been exposed to a lot of different ways,” he said. “I might do it differently. I’m not saying that anyone is wrong.”